Temporary Relief for Delhiites as Minimum Temp Likely to Rise Before Falling Further Amid Cold Wave

Cold wave conditions persist across north India with most places in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh experiencing sub-zero temperatures and Delhi recording the season's lowest temperature so far. Due to western disturbance, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to increase by a few notches on Monday.

The increased moisture in the air is also likely to raise pollution levels, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists.

While the mercury is dipping, the air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that at 7 am on Monday, the hourly average air quality index (AQI) reading was 324, in the ‘very poor’ category. The overall AQI reading on Sunday was 321, categorised as ‘very poor’.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature falling to 3.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast said that the temperature might rise marginally on Monday before dipping again. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s normal, while the maximum temperature of recorded was 22.4 degrees Celsius.