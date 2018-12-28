LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ten Booked for Vandalising Shops Over 'Cow Slaughter' in Shimla

Protesters reportedly from some Hindu groups Thursday damaged shops belonging to Muslims in Rohru tehsil's meat market after a chopped head, allegedly of a calf, was found in a building.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2018, 10:06 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Shimla: The police have booked 10 men over the ransacking of shops at a market in the district after the discovery of a severed cattle head.

Protesters from some Hindu groups Thursday damaged shops belonging to Muslims in Rohru tehsil's meat market after a chopped head, allegedly of a calf, was found in a building near Arhal Road, police said.

The men have been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code for instigating and taking part in the ransacking of shops.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a statement by the Rohru station house officer, police added. It names 10 people.

The police said the situation remained under control on Friday.

Earlier, after the discovery of the cattle head, the police had registered an FIR which included sections related to attempts to outrage religious feelings and promote enmity between different groups.

The police had also recorded the statement of a local resident who said a friend had informed him about someone throwing a calf's head at the Shakti Rana building.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

