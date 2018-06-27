Ten BSF Jawans Going From Bengal to Jammu on Army Special Train Go Missing

Ten Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers went missing from Army Special Train between Bardaman and Dhanbad stations on Wednesday. The train reached Mughalsarai Railway station at 3 pm, where a missing FIR on the instructions of the officials was lodged.The Army Special train left for Jammu with 83rd Bengal battalion of BSF jawans from Murshidabad in West Bengal. The train halted at Bardaman and Dhanbad stations. After departing from these stations, the soldiers were counted and it was discovered that ten were missing. The information was immediately given to the officers.GRP's SSI Rajesh Kumar said that the missing report has been registered. The report will be sent to the concerned GRP station from Mughal Sarai. The next action will be from there.The story will be updated with more information.