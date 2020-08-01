Ten crushed to death in Visakhapatnam crane collapse

NEW DELHI Ten people died on Saturday when a crane collapsed, trapping them underneath, at a state-run shipyard in Visakhapatnam, a senior police officer said.

The incident at the Hindustan Shipyard Ltd site occurred when a new crane collapsed during a weight-bearing trial, Suresh Babu, a deputy commissioner of police, told Reuters.

Rescue workers were trying to cut the crane and remove its pieces, Babu said. He added that if anybody was trapped alive under the crane, they would only be found once it was lifted.

Also Watch Maharashtra & Bihar Govt Faceoff Over Sushant's Death Probe | Top Stories At 6 PM | CNN News18

There was no immediate comment from Hindustan Shipyard. A company official said senior executives were in a meeting over the accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor