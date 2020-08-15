Ten Farmers Stuck in Flooded Field Rescued with Help of Helicopters in Telangana

Ten farmers, who were stuck at agriculture fields as a rivulet was in spate following heavy rains in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district in Telangana on Saturday, were rescued with the help of two helicopters.

The farmers at Kundanpalli village in the district had gone for agriculture work and they were stuck at their fields as water level in a rivulet 'Chalivagu' increased, according to an official release.

After coming to know about their plight, Panchayat Raj minister Dayakar Rao and TRS MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy spoke to state Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao who directed that rescue measures be taken up immediately, the release said.

Dayakar Rao and the MLA spoke to the District Collector and also police officials with regard to rescue effort, it said.

The 10 farmers were rescued by pressing two helicopters into service, it said.

Dayakar Rao appreciated the team which rescued the farmers and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and minister Rama Rao who is the working president of ruling TRS, it said.

Separately, another release said a high alert has been sounded in the Warangal district (as existed prior to the reorganization of districts) as rivulets and other water bodies were overflowing due to incessant rains during the last four days.

Some low-lying areas were inundated and roads suffered damage due to floodwaters, it said.

Dayakar Rao, who held a teleconference with public representatives and officials, said 2,600 people living in low-lying areas in Warangal Urban district were shifted to safer places.

He said disaster response force teams are being pressed into service in Warangal district, among other rescue and relief measures.

He appealed to the people not to venture out of their homes.