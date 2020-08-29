INDIA

1-MIN READ

Ten Including Woman Injured in Clash Over Property Dispute in UP's Shamli District

Representational Image: PTI

The incident took place on Friday, they said, adding the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Ten people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between members of a family over property dispute in the Jhinjhana area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police siad on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said, adding the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the case.

