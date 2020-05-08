INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ten Indonesians Who Had Attended Tablighi Jamaat Event Get Bail

File photo of Tablighi Jamaat members at the Nizamuddin Markaz. (PTI)

File photo of Tablighi Jamaat members at the Nizamuddin Markaz. (PTI)

The group arrived in Mumbai later, but allegedly did not inform the authorities about their participation in the event and thus avoided quarantine.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Share this:

Ten Indonesian nationals, arrested for not disclosing that they had attended the Tablighi Jamat gathering in Delhi which turned out to be a coronavirus hotspot, were granted bail by a court here on Friday.

The applicants, which included six women, are all members of the Islamic organisation Tablighi Jamat and had attended its meet at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March.

The group arrived in Mumbai later, but allegedly did not inform the authorities about their participation in the event and thus avoided quarantine.

The city police subsequently tracked them down. They were quarantined and arrested after their isolation period was over.

The applicants moved sessions court after failing to get bail from a court in suburban Bandra.

The holy month of Ramazan was underway and there were no proper facilities in jail for pre-dawn meal and post-fasting Iftar meal, their bail applications said.

Moreover, the government misused the police machinery by arresting them under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 307 (attempt to murder) without any evidence, the plea said.

All ten of them had tested negative for coronavirus and there was no need to arrest them, it said.

Accepting the plea, the court granted them bail.

According to the police, while the accused arrived in Mumbai on March 7, they began to live in an apartment in Bandra area only on March 29, implying that they had been roaming around for 22 days.

They were part of a 12-member group, and as two of them tested positive for coronavirus, others were put in 20-day isolation and arrested on April 22.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading