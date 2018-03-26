GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The vehicle carried passengers much beyond its capacity, police said, adding, over speeding and negligence by the driver was suspected to be the cause of the tragedy.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2018, 7:35 AM IST
Ten Killed After Autorickshaw Falls Into Well in Telangana
A police tape seen. (Picture only for representational purpose)
Hyderabad: Ten persons, including six children, were killed when their autorickshaw fell into an agricultural well in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Sunday.

The autorickshaw was going to Mendora from Mupkal in a bypass road when the mishap occurred, police said.

The vehicle was carrying 14 persons. Four of them were rescued. Among the deceased were four women, aged around 40-50, police said.

The injured autorickshaw driver was hospitalised, police said.

The vehicle carried passengers much beyond its capacity, police said, adding, over speeding and negligence by the driver was suspected to be the cause of the tragedy.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
