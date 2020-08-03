Ten Members of Maharashtra MLA's Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

Ten members from the family of MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana in Maharashtra's Amravati district have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior health official said on Monday.
"Ravi Rana's father tested positive on Sunday,following which swab samples of all members of the family were taken. The MLA's mother, his son and a daughter, sister,son-in-law and four other relatives tested positive while the Rana couple has tested negative," district civil surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam told PTI.
