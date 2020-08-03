INDIA

1-MIN READ

Ten Members of Maharashtra MLA's Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

Image used for representation. (Photo:AP)

The MLA's mother, his son and a daughter, sister,son-in-law and four other relatives tested positive while the Rana couple has tested negative," district civil surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 10:10 PM IST
Ten members from the family of MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana in Maharashtra's Amravati district have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior health official said on Monday.

"Ravi Rana's father tested positive on Sunday,following which swab samples of all members of the family were taken. The MLA's mother, his son and a daughter, sister,son-in-law and four other relatives tested positive while the Rana couple has tested negative," district civil surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam told PTI.

