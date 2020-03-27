Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Ten-month-old Baby in Karnataka Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk has been quarantined as a precautionary measure and no one is allowed to enter or go out of the village. The process of tracing the source of contract was on.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ten-month-old Baby in Karnataka Tests Positive for COVID-19
Representative image.

A 10-month-old baby from a village in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said. The baby was admitted to a private hospital at Derlakatte here on March 23 with high fever and acute respiratory illness.

The throat swab was sent to the lab for testing the next day and it tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said here on Friday. The baby was now in stable condition, it said.

Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk has been quarantined as a precautionary measure and no one is allowed to enter or go out of the village. The process of tracing the source of contract was on, the release said.

The toddler's mother and grandmother have been quarantined in the hospital and other family members have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram