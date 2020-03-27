Ten-month-old Baby in Karnataka Tests Positive for COVID-19
A 10-month-old baby from a village in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said. The baby was admitted to a private hospital at Derlakatte here on March 23 with high fever and acute respiratory illness.
The throat swab was sent to the lab for testing the next day and it tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said here on Friday. The baby was now in stable condition, it said.
Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk has been quarantined as a precautionary measure and no one is allowed to enter or go out of the village. The process of tracing the source of contract was on, the release said.
The toddler's mother and grandmother have been quarantined in the hospital and other family members have been asked to remain in home quarantine.
