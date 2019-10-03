Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ten New Dengue Cases in Lucknow; Total Number Reaches 296 Since January

The cases were reported from Aashiana, Khadra, Jankipuram, Kalyanpur, Tikait Rai, Sarojininagar, Chowk, Indiranagar, Gomtinagar, Aliganj and Telibagh in Lucknow.

Updated:October 3, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
Ten New Dengue Cases in Lucknow; Total Number Reaches 296 Since January
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

The tally of dengue cases reached 296 since January in Lucknow after 10 new cases were reported in the city.

The cases were reported from Aashiana, Khadra, Jankipuram, Kalyanpur, Tikait Rai, Sarojininagar, Chowk, Indiranagar, Gomtinagar, Aliganj and Telibagh, reported the Times of India.

"Cases tested positive by card test are not confirmed as dengue positive cases. They are considered confirmed only after the Elisa test," said in-charge of vector-borne diseases control unit of Lucknow district, Dr KP Tripathi.

On Tuesday, 68 posts were issued notices for having conditions conducive to the growth of dengue mosquitoes. These spots included Bangla Bazaar, Saale Nagar, Vishal Khand, Sanjay Gandhipuram, Amausi colony, Sector D in LDA Colony, Keshavnagar, Ravi Khand and Park Road. As many as 1,934 homes were inspected by the health team on Tuesday.

The dengue menace in Lucknow seems to have no end. World Health Organisation has described dengue as a fast-emerging pandemic-prone viral disease in many parts of the world. Dengue flourishes in urban poor areas, suburbs and the countryside but also affects more affluent neighbourhoods in tropical and subtropical countries.

Severe dengue (previously known as dengue haemorrhagic fever) was first recognized in the 1950s during dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand. Today it affects Asian and Latin American countries and has become a leading cause of hospitalization and death among children and adults in these regions. The full life cycle of dengue fever virus involves the role of mosquito as a transmitter (or vector) and humans as the main victim and source of infection.

