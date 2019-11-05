English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ten Shops Gutted in Fire at Batamaloo in Jammu and Kashmir
Ten shops were gutted. The cause of the fire is believed to a short-circuit, a police official said, ruling out any attempts of sabotage.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Srinagar: Ten shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Iqbal market in Srinagar's Batamaloo area, police said on Tuesday.
The fire broke out on Monday night in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
He, however, said the police have taken samples from the spot and sent them for forensic examination.
He, however, said the police have taken samples from the spot and sent them for forensic examination.
