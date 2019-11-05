Ten Shops Gutted in Fire at Batamaloo in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Ten shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Iqbal market in Srinagar's Batamaloo area, police said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Monday night in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ten shops were gutted. The cause of the fire is believed to a short-circuit, a police official said, ruling out any attempts of sabotage.

He, however, said the police have taken samples from the spot and sent them for forensic examination.

