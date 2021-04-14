10 States Account for 82.04% of India's Daily New Covid Cases, Says Centre

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new Covid-19 cases accounting for82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. India’s daily new cases continue to rise and a record 1,84,372 fresh coronavirus cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases. India’s total number of active cases has increased to13,65,704 and now comprises 9.84 per cent of the country’s total infections. A net increase of 1,01,006 cases has been recorded in the total number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.16 per cent of India’s total active cases, the ministry said. Maharashtra alone accounts for 43.54 per cent of the total number of active cases of the country.

Sixteen states–Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. “In the country’s bid to flush out Covid-19 cases, another milestone has been reached today. The country has crossed 26 crore tests,” the ministry said.

A total of 26,06,18,866 tests have been conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country. A total of 14,11,758 tests have been done in a day. The testing capacity has been ramped up to 15 lakh tests per day, the ministry said.

India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,23,36,036 with 82,339 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. Besides, 1,027 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 86.08 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum of 281 fatalities. Chhattisgarh follows with 156 daily deaths, the ministry said. On the other hand, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11 crore.

Cumulatively, 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been administered through16,53,488 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am. Eight states — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala account for 60.16 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

As on day 88 of the vaccination drive on Tuesday, 26,46,528 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,58,910 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 44,643 sessions for the first dose and 3,87,618 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here