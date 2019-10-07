Ten Workers Hospitalised in UP After Gas Leak in Paper Mill

Muzaffarnagar: Ten workers fell ill due to gas leak at a paper mill here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, SHO of New Mandi police station Sanjiv Kumar said.

The workers were rushed to a nearby hospital after they complained of irritation in eyes and breathlessness, police added.

