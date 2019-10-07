English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ten Workers Hospitalised in UP After Gas Leak in Paper Mill
The workers were rushed to a nearby hospital after they complained of irritation in eyes and breathlessness, police added.
Photo for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: Ten workers fell ill due to gas leak at a paper mill here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening, SHO of New Mandi police station Sanjiv Kumar said.
The workers were rushed to a nearby hospital after they complained of irritation in eyes and breathlessness, police added.
