Tenants in Delhi to Get Free Electricity Upto 200 Units as CM Kejriwal Doles Out Subsidy
Under the new scheme, tenant will have to submit rent agreement or rent receipt and proof of address of the residence where they are residing.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday announced a new scheme under which people residing as tenants in Delhi will be able to avail power subsidy.
Announcing the 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said till now, tenants were not able to avail the Delhi government's power subsidy scheme under which there is no charge for the electricity consumption of up to 200 units.
"It was a long-pending demand of tenants in Delhi. Tenants will have to get prepaid meter installed after depositing security money of Rs 3,000," Kejriwal told reporters.
