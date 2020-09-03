Tencent To Engage With Indian Authorities To Ensure Continued Availability Of Apps

HONG KONG: Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it takes the protection of user privacy and data seriously, in response to India’s banning of Chinese apps.

The company said it would engage with Indian authorities to ensure the continued availability of its apps in India.

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd’s popular videogame PUBG, the government said on Wednesday, citing data security concerns.

