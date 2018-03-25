English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tendency in Country of Hesitating to Feel About Nation's Greatness: Minister Harsh Vardhan
Minister Harsh Vardhan recalled that a top official of the WHO, who was a doctor of modern system of medicine, had hailed the strength of India's traditional medicine, Ayurveda, the country’s medicinal plants and their usefulness.
File photo of Minister Harsh Vardhan. (TV grab/ CNN-News18)
Hyderabad: Noting a tendency in the country of hesitating to feel about the nation's greatness and ancient wisdom, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said India's traditional knowledge and its scientists have made valuable contributions to society.
"...In our country, we sometimes hesitate to feel about our greatness and ancient wisdom," he said and recalled a book written long ago about what foreigners had said about the greatness of India.
He was speaking at the 'National Conference on Bhumi Suposhan' approach and practises to enrich soil for sustainable agriculture organised by Eklavya Foundation and others here.
The minister recalled that a top official of the WHO, who was a doctor of modern system of medicine, had hailed the strength of India's traditional medicine, Ayurveda, the country’s medicinal plants and their usefulness.
Patanjali Yoga was described as very effective way to achieve good health at the international level many years ago even before it attained its current popularity, he said.
Marconi's grandson had hailed renowned Indian scientist J C Bose for his pioneering work in wireless communication, he said.
Quoting from a handwritten letter written by Marconis grandson at the Bose centre in Kolkata, he said, "I don’t remember his (Marconis grandson) exact sentence, it is in English."
"But his opinion is that "I feel so happy to witness and come to this place, because it is a place dedicated to the memory of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose, who discovered wireless much before my grandfather Marconi did".
Marconi was an Italian physicist and inventor, who in 1901 broadcast the first transatlantic radio signal.
The minister spoke about Ayurveda for its effectiveness in medical treatment and referred to research on 'Panchgavya'.
He also said coordination has been brought in the functioning of science laboratories in the country, which was lacking in the country earlier.
The minister further said that information about weather and fishing provided to farmers and fishermen has helped them in a big way, making a substantial contribution to growth.
