Tender Being Awarded for Three Metro Routes in Kolkata

Significant progress in the metro construction work in Kolkata is bringing three Metro alignments of the city closer towards reality. In all these corridors, the constructions of platforms are in advanced stage of completion, with tenders being awarded for electrical traction system, double line track laying and signalling and telecommunication, according to a media report.

The report said that for Noapara-Dakshineswar alignment, tenders were awarded for electrical traction system, construction of double line ballastless track (BLT) for elevated viaduct and embankment, signalling and telecommunication (S&T) system for this extension of north-south metro.

In Joka-Majerhat corridor, contracts of power receiving sub-stations have been awarded to WBSEDCL for Joka as well as CESC for Majerhat. Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL), the executing agency of this Metro corridor, has already floated BLT tender. But the tenders for engaging general consultant and project management consultant for the underground stretch of Joka-Esplanade Metro — from Mominpore to Esplanade — has just been undertaken.

For New Garia-Airport alignment, the first phase of train service would run from New Garia to Hemanta Mukherjee (Ruby) stretch. Tenders for BLT and S&T are under-way. Contracts for three power receiving sub stations at Ruby, Salt Lake Sector V and New town have already been awarded to WBSEDCL.

However, in this route, even after demolition of three multi-storey buildings, the issue of Ramdhenu complex is pending in the Calcutta High Court and land issue of Technopolis station with Barasat Court.

