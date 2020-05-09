Vizag Gas Leak: Hundreds Protest at Chemical Plant With Dead Bodies, Demand Immediate Closure

Visakhapatnam: Tension erupted at the LG Polymers plant at Visakhapatnam after hundreds of locals gathered to protest with the bodies of the deceased, demanding the manufacturing plant be shut down immediately on Saturday.

All the 11 bodies were released from the hospital to the families on Saturday.

Some families took the deceased's bodies to the plant at RR Venkatapuram village near Vizag to stage a sit-in protest.

"The situation has now been brought under control," said Rajiv Kumar Meena, the City Police Commissioner.

A styrene vapour leak from the plastics manufacturing plant caused the death of 12 people on Thursday.

Tens of villagers, who were provided shelter in Visakhapatnam after the vapour leak, returned to the village on Saturday morning, raising slogans against the factory management and demanding its closure.

A large police force was present near the factory as DGP DG Sawang was scheduled to visit it.

The police tried to prevent the villagers from going near the plant but the latter ran past the former and staged a sit-in protest near the factory gate.

Police immediately took the protesters into custody and whisked them away.