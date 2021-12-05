Tension Escalates in Nagaland as Protestors Torch Vehicles, Vandalise Properties: 10 Key Updates

Tension escalated in Nagaland on Sunday after thirteen civilians were killed by security forces in a case of “mistaken identity” when a counter-insurgency operation went amiss in Tiru village of Mon district. A jawan was also killed in the incident. Official sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane have been briefed about the incident.

The agitated protestors have pelted stones on the Army camp, torched vehicles and vandalised public property. Thousands of villagers have gathered at the district headquarters of the Assam Rifle and the area has been put on high alert.

Here are the top ten updates in the story:

1. The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening when the incident occurred.

2. Army personnel, while conducting an operation after receiving inputs about the movement of militants belonging to the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), opened fire on the pick-up truck in which the labourers were travelling, Nagaland Police said.

3. An angry mob soon surrounded army vehicles at the spot and in the ensuing melee a soldier died and at least three vehicles were torched.

4. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity, the officer said. Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based.

5. Indian Army in an official release said: “Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries.”

6. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said: “The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections.”

7. Union home minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, “Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.”

8. Nagaland Chief Minister, who was in Delhi, is on way back and is likely to hold a cabinet meeting, government sources said. Mobile internet and SMS services have been blocked in the Mon district to stop the circulation of rumours.

9. Abu Mehta, advisor to the chief minister, said that two minutes’ silence will be observed and prayers will be held at Kisama for those killed in the incident.

10. To control law and order in Mon district, Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said in an order that mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district is prohibited with immediate effect until further notice.

