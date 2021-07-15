Tension Grips Assam-Mizoram Border; Security tightened In Both Areas

Tension gripped the Assam-Mizoram border village of Gutguti following the construction of a temporary shed of police camp by the Mizoram police personnel, the Assam officials said. Mizoram, however, claimed that the land where the police camp shed was built belonged to it and said their forces are ready to strike at any time if the Assam side make any further encroachment on its territory.

A team of police and forest officials from Katlicherra circle of Assam’s Hailakandi district rushed to the shed area but reportedly failed to reach the spot due to poor road conditions. The fresh construction of a structure by Mizoram police after July 10 chief secretary level meeting has created much resentment among the residents, Assam police said.

The tension on Assam-Mizoram border is now a matter of serious concern for the administrations of three districts of Barak valley. One of the residents of bordering Gutguti village mainly dominated by Reang community informed that they are passing sleepless nights due to the constant threat and encroachments of Assam land by the neighbour.

It is reported that at least 200-250 police battalions of Mizoram police are engaged in the construction of shed for the camp around three kilometres inside the Assam land. The officer-in-charge of Assam’s Ramnathpur police station, Liton Nath, Forest Range Officer of Gharmurra, P Kalita and a team of police officials are camping in the area.

Katlicherra’s AIUDF MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar expressed serious concern over the incident and said that he will raise the issue in next session of the state assembly. He asked the Assam government to ensure the secuirity of life and property of the residents of his constituency.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer of Mizoram said that both states have beefed-up security on the border areas to prevent encroachment from either sides. Mizoram Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here