Home » News » India » Tension Grips Nagaland as Civilians Killed, Chief Minister Announces SIT Probe
1-MIN READ

Tension Grips Nagaland as Civilians Killed, Chief Minister Announces SIT Probe

Map of Nagaland (Google Maps)

Confirming the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed for peace after the incident.

News Desk

Tension gripped Nagaland on Sunday as some Naga youth were killed when security forces allegedly fired at them in Tiru village of Mon district, suspecting them to be NSCN militants.

The issue escalated when villagers came out in protest against the incident, claiming that the youth were innocent and were returning from the nearby coal fields. Several security vehicles were torched by irked villagers and a few more people were reportedly shot when security personnel opened fire to control the irate mob.

Confirming the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said: “The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections.”

This is a developing story.

first published:December 05, 2021, 08:50 IST