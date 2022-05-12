Tension gripped Nohar in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district after Block President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satveer Saharan and several got injured in a clash over the removal of people of a particular community sitting in front of the temple. Saharan was referred to district hospital for treatment. An angry crowd gathered on the spot and blocked the Nohar-Rawtsar road.

So far, at least 35 people have been arrested in relation to the incident, said a report by the Times of India. When a significant number of VHP activists led by block president Satveer Saharan gathered at the area, members of a community sitting outside a tea stand closer to a temple were allegedly eve-teasing women devotees arriving to the temple, according to police.

“At least six people were hurt, including Satveer Saharan, and the situation escalated into a violent brawl," a senior police official added. Following the event, a big crowd gathered at the scene, blocking the Nohar-Rawtsar route.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area with police and district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the people.

Rajasthan remains on boil as violent incidents, one after another, continue to hit the state.

Earlier, a 22-year-old youth was murdered allegedly by members of another community in Bhilwara. There was an outrage among the people after the crime, which took place on Tuesday evening. The BJP, VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch members called for a bandh in the district following the incident.

Internet Snapped

After Karauli, Jodhpur and Bhilwara, internet services have been suspended in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan following the communal tension in Nohar town here after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader was attacked on Wednesday night.

He was referred to Bikaner where his condition is stated to be critical.

Officials confirmed that a few unidentified people attacked VHP leader Satveer Saharan on Wednesday night injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the Government District Hospital, Hanumangarh, in a critical condition from where he was referred to Bikaner after his condition deteriorated.

As the news spread, angry masses blocked the road. The police reached the spot and opened the jam. Two people were reportedly rounded up by the police.

Meanwhile, officials said that the situation in Hanumangarh is currently under control. However, the administration has suspended internet service in Hanumangarh district.

Union Minister Blames Congress

Union minister of state Kailash Choudhary on Thursday said that due to Congress’ appeasement politics, incidents of communal violence are increasing in Rajasthan.

Choudhary, union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare termed the incident “sad" and demanded strict action against the accused.

“Due to Congress’ appeasement politics, incidents of communal violence are increasing in the state and criminals are getting encouraged as well," he tweeted. “The assault on VHP president by youths who were molesting women at Nohar in Hanumangarh district is sad and condemnable. Strict action should be taken against all the accused in this incident," Chaudhary said.

With IANS inputs

