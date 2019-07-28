Tension in Assam’s Baksa District After Forces Recover IED From Local’s Residence

Guwahati: Tension prevailed in Khandikar village of Baksa district in Assam on Sunday after security personnel recovered explosives from a local’s residence.

In a joint operation Indian Army and Assam police in the wee hours of Sunday, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing approximately 6-7 kg was found close to the house of Tariful Ali, a tempo driver in the village.

“An IED weighing approximately 6-7 kg was recovered from the outskirts of the house, it was not behind closed doors. The IED was later defused by the bomb disposal teams of Assam police and Army at a safe location,” said Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Superintendent of Police in Baksa district.

Villagers in the area protested when the security personnel gheraoed the house of Ali. Many even blocked the road alleging it to be a ‘fabricated’ incident and maintaining that Ali is innocent.

Locals said that three female members of Ali’s family fell unconscious unable to bear the grief of his alleged involvement in the incident and they were rushed to a hospital.

“This is a plot. We don’t know how the IED landed here. We demand that the real culprits be found and handed over to us,” said one villager.

The situation was brought under control when SP Vijay Kumar assured villagers of not taking any ‘one-sided action’. The police said that an investigation has been launched and all angles are being looked into.

“We are already on high alert. Right now, we are looking into all possible angles,” said SP Vijay Kumar.

With Independence Day and the deadline for publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) nearing, security has been tightened across the state.