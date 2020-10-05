INDIA

Tension in Bengal After BJP Leader Shot Dead; Party's Central Team to Visit His Home, 12-hr Bandh May Hit Barrackpore

File photo of BJP leader Manish Shukla

A central team comprising general secretary Sanjay Singh, MPs Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan, Jagannath Sarkar and Shanku Deb Panda will visit Shukla's residence at 9:30am on Monday.

A local BJP leader in West Bengal was on Sunday shot dead by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district. The duo opened fire at Manish Shukla on B T Road in the evening, following which he was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

Sources in BJP said a 12-hour bandh has been called in Barrackpore area on Monday in protest against the incident.

A central team comprising general secretary Sanjay Singh, MPs Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan, Jagannath Sarkar and Shanku Deb Panda will visit Shukla's residence at 9:30am on Monday. West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned CM Mamata Banerjee and state police over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The BJP said that Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised. "Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC," the party tweeted.

