Tension in Haryana Village After Ambedkar Statue Vandalised by Miscreants

Tension prevailed in Haryana's Kalpi village, around 15 km from Ambala Cantonment, after some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of B R Ambedkar on Saturday, a police official said.Demanding immediate arrest of those responsible, agitated villagers raised slogans against the district administration.Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Barara, Girish Kumar and police officials assured the villagers that stern action would be taken against the miscreants.A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.Meanwhile, police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he said.