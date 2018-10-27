English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tension in Haryana Village After Ambedkar Statue Vandalised by Miscreants
Demanding immediate arrest of those responsible, agitated villagers raised slogans against the district administration. A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Ambala: Tension prevailed in Haryana's Kalpi village, around 15 km from Ambala Cantonment, after some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of B R Ambedkar on Saturday, a police official said.
Demanding immediate arrest of those responsible, agitated villagers raised slogans against the district administration.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Barara, Girish Kumar and police officials assured the villagers that stern action would be taken against the miscreants.
A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.
Meanwhile, police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he said.
