1-min read

Tension in Haryana Village After Ambedkar Statue Vandalised by Miscreants

PTI

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2018, 7:50 PM IST

Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Ambala: Tension prevailed in Haryana's Kalpi village, around 15 km from Ambala Cantonment, after some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of B R Ambedkar on Saturday, a police official said.

Demanding immediate arrest of those responsible, agitated villagers raised slogans against the district administration.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Barara, Girish Kumar and police officials assured the villagers that stern action would be taken against the miscreants.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.

Meanwhile, police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
