Tension in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram District as Miscreants Paint Shrine; FIR filed

An old shrine in Babai town of Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh was painted saffron, leading to tension in the area in the wee hours of Sunday.

“I was told by local youths that the shrine was painted saffron and later I found that the wooden doors were broken and dumped in a river nearby. The minaret, the entrance and tomb were painted saffron,” shrine caretaker Abdul Sattar was quoted as saying.

As the word spread, the locals staged a blockade on National Highway no 22 for a while between Hoshangabad and Babai. After the senior administrative officers intervened, the jam was cleared. They assured protesters of FIR and action.

Police force from nearby towns and district headquarters was deployed in the area and later in the day, the shrine was repainted to green.

Thana in Charge Hemant Shrivastava said some miscreants had tampered with the shrine and the administration had promptly brought things under control.

Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh told the media that this is second such incident within two months and both the incidents are being probed together.

On January 14, a shrine was tampered with by unknown miscreants and locals had staged a road blockade.

