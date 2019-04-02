LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tension in Muzaffarnagar After Dalits Stopped from Installing Statue of Man Killed in 2018 Protests

The group, however, was prevented from going ahead with their plans as model code of conduct is in place due to the upcoming general elections, Circle Officer said.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Tension prevailed here when a group of Dalits was prevented by the district authorities from installing a statue in memory of a man killed during an agitation in 2018, police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Gadla village on Monday, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said.

According to police, the Dalits wanted to install the statue of Amresh at Sant Ravidas temple here. Ambresh was killed during Dalit agitation here last year.

The group, however, was prevented from going ahead with their plans as model code of conduct is in place due to the upcoming general elections, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
