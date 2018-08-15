Tension in UP’s Auraiya After 2 'Sadhus' Found Killed, Third Injured

Two 'sadhus' were killed and another injured by unidentified persons early on Wednesday triggering tension in the Bidhuna police station area in Auraiya district, police said.Additional Superintendent of Police, Auriaya, Rajesh Kumar Saxena told PTI, "The incident took place in Bhayanak Nath Mandir in Kudarkot area under Bidhuna police station around 3 am, when three 'sadhus' (Hindu monks) were attacked by unidentified men."Auraiya is around 180 km from Lucknow. Police suspect the monks were attacked as they opposed some people who were allegedly into cow slaughter."They were tied to a charpoy and attacked. Two of them were killed," Circle Officer, Bidhuna, Bhaskar Verma said.The deceased were identified as Lajjaram and Halkeram, while Ramsharan received serious injuries, he said adding all the three victims were in the 50-60 year age group.Tension gripped the area as the news spread, but the situation was now under control, officials said. Heavy deployment of police was made to prevent any untoward incident, they added.