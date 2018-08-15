English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tension in UP’s Auraiya After 2 'Sadhus' Found Killed, Third Injured
Police suspect the monks were attacked as they opposed some people who were allegedly into cow slaughter.
Representative image
Loading...
Lucknow: Two 'sadhus' were killed and another injured by unidentified persons early on Wednesday triggering tension in the Bidhuna police station area in Auraiya district, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Auriaya, Rajesh Kumar Saxena told PTI, "The incident took place in Bhayanak Nath Mandir in Kudarkot area under Bidhuna police station around 3 am, when three 'sadhus' (Hindu monks) were attacked by unidentified men."
Auraiya is around 180 km from Lucknow. Police suspect the monks were attacked as they opposed some people who were allegedly into cow slaughter.
"They were tied to a charpoy and attacked. Two of them were killed," Circle Officer, Bidhuna, Bhaskar Verma said.
The deceased were identified as Lajjaram and Halkeram, while Ramsharan received serious injuries, he said adding all the three victims were in the 50-60 year age group.
Tension gripped the area as the news spread, but the situation was now under control, officials said. Heavy deployment of police was made to prevent any untoward incident, they added.
Also Watch
Additional Superintendent of Police, Auriaya, Rajesh Kumar Saxena told PTI, "The incident took place in Bhayanak Nath Mandir in Kudarkot area under Bidhuna police station around 3 am, when three 'sadhus' (Hindu monks) were attacked by unidentified men."
Auraiya is around 180 km from Lucknow. Police suspect the monks were attacked as they opposed some people who were allegedly into cow slaughter.
"They were tied to a charpoy and attacked. Two of them were killed," Circle Officer, Bidhuna, Bhaskar Verma said.
The deceased were identified as Lajjaram and Halkeram, while Ramsharan received serious injuries, he said adding all the three victims were in the 50-60 year age group.
Tension gripped the area as the news spread, but the situation was now under control, officials said. Heavy deployment of police was made to prevent any untoward incident, they added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat Teaser: A Special Treat for Salman Khan Fans on Independence Day; Watch It Here
- Gold Review: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy Give Fans the Perfect Independence Day Gift
- Satyameva Jayate Review: John Takes on Manoj Bajpayee & Loses in This Predictable Cop Drama
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
- OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...