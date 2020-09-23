Tension Prevails in Mathura After Boy Beaten to Death Over Entering Girl's House at Midnight

Tensions prevailed among two villages in Mathura on Tuesday after a 17-year-old boy died after being assaulted by relatives and neighbours of a girl for entering her house at midnight.

Police say that four people have been arrested while additional forces have been deployed in both villages to avoid any escalation, reported Indian Express.

The boy was accompanied by a minor friend, who was also assaulted and admitted to a hospital.

According to the police and neighbour, the boy and the girl were friends and studied at same school. However, the family didn’t approve of their friendship.

The FIR filed by the boy’s family said that the boy and his friend went to meet the girl at 11 pm on Monday.

Reacting to the allegation that the boy entered the girl’s house without permission, the boy’s father said, “We don’t even know if he entered the house or was picked up from somewhere else.”

“We received information that a man youth was attacked by a group of villagers when he went to meet a girl. Senior officers have reached the spot and are investigating. The family of the deceased has submitted a complaint against the girl’s relatives and local residents. Four people have been arrested and further action will be taken,” Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover told Indian Express.

Two relatives of the girl and two boys have been arrested by the police. The boy had appeared for his Class XII Board examinations and worked on daily wage contract, his family members added. The girl comes from a Thakur family while the boy was a Gurjar.