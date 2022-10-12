Tension Prevails in UP's Gonda After 'Objectionable' Social Media Post, One Held

Tension prevails in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, following an “objectionable” social media post by a local youth about the Prophet.

Additional forces have been deployed and the district administration is keeping a close vigil on the situation.

Trouble had erupted on Tuesday after members of the minority community allegedly attacked the house of the accused by pelting stones.

The accused Rikki was later arrested by a police team which reached the scene to control the situation. Twenty-five others accused of indulging in violence were also arrested.

The police said that Rikki had made objectionable comments against the prophet on Facebook which led to anger in the minority community which resorting to pelting stones at the house of the accused.

SP Akash Tomar said the violence erupted at night at Chowk bazaar area but was soon brought under control. A police team has been deployed to maintain peace, he said.

“We are monitoring the situation to prevent any retaliatory action. The accused has been arrested and also those who indulged in violence. We have spoken to senior members of the community and have pacified them,” said a district official.

Tomar said the post was uploaded on Monday night by Rikki, who runs a chowmein stall.

“We have lodged three FIRs, one is against Rikki, another against those who damaged police vehicles and the third one by Rikki against unidentified persons for attacking him,” said the SP.

