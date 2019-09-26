Tensions Continue Between Orthodox & Jacobite Factions as District Administration Takes over Kerala Church

Thiruvananthapuram: Tensions prevailed at a church in Piravom, caught in a controversy over its possession between two factions, as the Jacobite faction was not ready to vacate the church premises. The Ernakulam district administration took over the church and is now waiting for further instruction from the Kerala high court.

For the past few years, there have been issues between the Orthodox and the Jacobite sections over the ownership of churches. However, the Supreme Court in 2017 gave the Orthodox faction the right over thousands of churches, including the one in Piravom.

Defying the Supreme Court order, the Jacobites were refusing to vacate the church in Piravom, with hundreds of their supporters camping and protesting inside the church.

Kerala High court intervened in the matter and asked the police to arrest and remove the Jacobites, who were preventing the Orthodox faction from entering the church.

Complying with the High Court order, police broke open the main gates of the church on Thursday and forcibly removed the protesting bishops, priests and followers of the Jacobite faction from the premises.

Ernakulam district collector, S Suhas, held talks with top priests of the Jacobite section. The Collector appealed to the priests to "cooperate" during his conciliatory talks with them.

He managed to convince the Bishops that "there was no other option" as the district administration was bound to implement the court directive that those belonging to the Jacobite faction from the premises of the Church, known as Piravom Valiyapalli, be removed. Following the talks, protestors including top priests were arrested.

The key of the church is currently with the district collector as he is waiting for further orders from the Kerala High Court. "The keys of the church will be given to the High Court on Friday," Suhas told reporters in Piravom soon after the police took control of the church.

(With inputs from PTI)

