Tensions in Jharkhand's Lohardaga After Stones Hurled at Pro-CAA Rally

Lohardaga: Stones were hurled at a rally taken out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, sparking tensions in the area, police said.

The incident happened when the rally, taken out by some Hindutva outfits, reached the Amlatoli Chowk area, they said. Some two-wheelers were set on fire following the attack, police said.

Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok are at the spot to control the situation. A large number of police personnel have also been deployed in the area, official sources said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.