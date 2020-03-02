Take the pledge to vote

Terming Yogi Govt as ‘Anti-Farmer’, Priyanka Gandhi Tweets Video From Mirzapur

In a tweet on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The farmers of Mirzapur worked hard to produce a yield in their fields but the state police trampled upon it. The farmers and women were treated badly within 24 hours of the tall and fake claims by the CM and the PM."

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 2, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government and termed it as ‘Anti-Farmer’. The Congress leader also tweeted a video from Mirzapur district where police had to resort to lathi-charge on Sunday after several farmers opposed the land acquisition done for the proposed railway line in the area.

In a tweet on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The farmers of Mirzapur worked hard to produce a yield in their fields but the state police trampled upon it. The farmers and women were treated badly within 24 hours of the tall and fake claims by the CM and the PM. The BJP government is Anti-Farmer.”

On Sunday, farmers got into a scuffle with the local administration which had reached for land acquisition in Kundadih Karhat area under Adalhat Police Station limits. Authorities had reached with police and JCB machines to take over the land which is being said to be already compensated to the farmers. However, the locals alleged that the acquisition was not yet complete and several farmers were yet to receive their compensation.

Soon after, the locals began protesting against the land acquisition following which the police had to allegedly resort to lathi-charge. A video of the incident had gone viral on the social media. The police’s brutal action invited criticism for the administration while, a local leader of Kisan Union, Prahlad has alleged that police used force on farmers and even lathi-charged women who were guarding their crops.

However, District Magistrate Sushil Patel has denied any kind of lathi charge on the farmers.

