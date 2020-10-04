Terrible Weather Takes A Toll On Sharma And Others At Scottish Open

North Berwick (Scotland): Battling the “most challenging conditions” that he has played in, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma struggled to a five-over 76 that left him tied 47th after the third round of the rain-hit ASI Scottish Open here. Sharma was going along fine till midway through the back-nine as he was even par through 12 holes with three birdies and three bogeys, but then the weather changed dramatically.

Over the next four holes, Sharma dropped five shots — a double bogey on the 13th and bogeys on the next three holes — before closing with pars on last two. From even par through 12, he fell to five-over 76 and from being inside Top-10 at one point, he ended at T-47 at the wet Renaissance Club.

“These were the most challenging conditions I have played in. At time the rain was sideways and it was difficult to grip the clubs,” said Sharma. “I have one more round and the weather is still going to be tough, so a decent round could help me move up considerably “We were soaked to the skin and had to quickly take off all as soon as we got to the hotel. It was quite an experience,” he added.

Robert Rock produced a solid one-over 72 in tough conditions to take a two shot lead into the final round. It was Scottish weather at its challenging best and the leading players were moving backwards instead of forward as dropped shots became common.

Rock is nine-under and two clear of two-time Rolex series winner Tommy Fleetwood (69), Ian Poulter (73), Marcus Kinhult (71) and Wade Ormsby (69). Gavin Green, who finished early, had a 67, the day’s best card which was equalled by Victor Dubuisson and Adri Arnaus.

Fleetwood, 29, moved up the leaderboard and will tee up in the final group alongside leader Rock and Ormsby. Fleetwood is joined at seven-under overall by Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter, who battled to a 73, Swede Marcus Kinhult (71) and Ormsby (70).

