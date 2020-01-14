Terror Alert: Cops Ask Heads of Madrasas & Mosques in K'taka Border Town to Install CCTVs on Premises
The police directive comes in the wake of alleged terrorists being harboured in one of the madrasas at Hosur Layout located in the border town of Gundlupet last week.
Religious heads of mosques and clerics of madrasas hold a meeting with police in Gundulpet on Tuesday. (News18)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police has mandated madrasas and mosques in the border town of Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district to install CCTV cameras on all their premises within a week.
The directive comes in the wake of alleged terrorists being harboured in one of the madrasas in the town’s Hosur Layout last week.
"On January 11, a joint action of the district police and the Central Crime Branch had questioned Moulvi Sadahatullah and Ayub Khan of this mosque for briefly sheltering some suspects. Sadahaullah was even taken to Bengaluru for further interrogation before being sent back. Since Gundlupet is at the border between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there is a possibility that terror suspects could freely use this town en route for any kind of terror activities or to disturb peace," the police directive said.
The mosque heads and clerics were also asked to attend a meeting held at the police station on Tuesday and told that if they have any information on movement of suspicious persons in their madrasas or mosques and around the localities, they must inform the local police immediately.
The directives comes on a day when two terror suspects were picked up from Udupi in coastal Karnataka — they were wanted in the murder of a police officer near Kanyakumari on January 8. The duo had allegedly fled from Tamil Nadu after committing the crime.
The clerics have been further warned that police would take legal action against them if any link to illegal activity is established with them.
