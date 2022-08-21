Terror Alert in Punjab As 3 Arrested for Planting IED under Cop Vehicle Reveal Plans to Target Bus Terminals

Security has been beefed up across major Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT) in Punjab following a terror alert sounded by the agencies on Sunday.

Highly placed sources in Punjab Police said that the step was taken following questioning of three accused arrested in connection with the planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh in the Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar last Tuesday.

Sources said the three, during questioning, revealed that Canada- and Pakistan-based terror groups planned to target major ISBTs in Punjab, including the ones in Chandigarh and Mohali. Following this, the Intelligence and security agencies have issued an alert to intensify checking at these terminals.

Patrolling is also being carried out near bus stands and suspicious vehicles are being checked by the police. Specialised teams, including the Operations Cell, also carried out a search at the bus stands, including ISBT Sector 43 and 17 in Chandigarh.

THE ARRESTS

The Punjab Police had on Friday arrested the third accused Rajinder Singh from Shirdi in Maharashtra. Earlier, the police had arrested Harpal Singh, a cop, and his relative Fatehdeep Singh of Patti subdivision in Tarn Taran. They were the alleged main handlers and coordinated with the other accused in planting the IED. They were arrested from the Delhi airport.

Police said that the accused were in touch with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa on WhatsApp. The attack on the Amritsar SI was planned by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda and Landa, said sources.

Security agencies are also on a high alert in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali on August 24. On Saturday, a video was released by Gurpatwant Pannu of the banned outfit SJF in which he had threatened an attack and disruption at the PM’s event.

