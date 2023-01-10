Terror Attack in Dhangri in J-K: Three Families Lose Breadwinners

The recent terror attack in Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district left behind a trial of destruction with three families losing their breadwinners.

Seven persons belonging to a particular community were killed and 14 others injured when terrorists swooped on Dhangri on January 1, on the New Year Day, and fired indiscriminately on the local residents and left behind an improvised Explosive Device (IED) before fleeing under the cover of darkness.

While five persons died in the firing, two children — aged four and 16 — lost their lives in the IED blast the next morning.

Among the dead were two young brothers, a father-son duo and an ex-serviceman, who were the only breadwinners of their families.

Saroj Bala (58) is shell shocked and the only survivor in the family after her two sons — Deepak Sharma (27) and Prince Sharma (21) — died in the attack. Her husband Rajinder Sharma had died of a serious ailment four years ago.

Pritam Lal (55) and his 31-year-old son Shishu Pal, who were working as labourers to earn their livelihood, were killed by terrorists inside their house.

“I was cooking dinner for the family when the terrorists started firing in the village. They asked for identity cards and pushed me and my minor children — a son and a daughter — into a store room before firing on them," Shishu Pal’s widow Neeta Devi told PTI.

She said her father-in-law used to work as a labourer in the village, while her husband was working for a construction agency. Her mother-in-law had died some years ago.

“There is no one who can feed us," she said, as tears streamed down her face.

Satish Kumar (45), who retired from the Army three and a half years ago, was returning home when he heard firing shots.

Kumar gave his life saving his family from the terrorists, his brother-in-law Chaman Sharma said.

“After his retirement from service, his primary focus was taking good care of his family and education of his children. He was a man with a golden heart and was always available in happiness and sorrow for everyone," he said.

He said Kumar was fired upon by the terrorists while he was trying to block their entry into his house and in the process his wife Saroj (36), daughter Arushi (14) and son Shub Sharma (17) also received bullet injuries as they came out to see what is happening at the gate.

“Saroj received a bullet injury in her lower back, Arushi in her leg and Shub Sharma in his knee. Both Saroj and Arushi are undergoing treatment in Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Rajouri, while Shub is admitted to a hospital in Punjab," Chaman Sharma said.

Dheeraj Sharma, a local sarpanch, demanded special attention of the government for the three families to help them cope up with the situation besides ensuring better education to the surviving children.

