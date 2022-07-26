Terror Camps in 3 Clusters of Pak-Occupied Kashmir | Exclusive Details of Locations Here

Facilitated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), terror camps are being run in three clusters of the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region, sources told CNN-News18 exclusively.

The clusters are Manshera, Muzzafarabad and Kotli, said sources, adding that all groups, namely the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al-Badar and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, are running camps there.

The Manshera cluster has camps at Boi, Balakot, Garhi Habibullah.

The Muzzafarabad cluster has camps at Chelabandi, Shawainala, Abdullah Bin Masood and Dulai. The 3 POK brigade of Pak army is coordinating the activities of Sensa, Kotli, Gulpur, Fagosh and Dubgi camps of Kotli cluster.

HOW DO THE CAMPS WORK?

Sources say the camps mainly work as feeders for launch pads in the forward areas.

The forward areas are 2-3 km close to the Line of Control (LOC) in Gurez, Kel, Neelum Valley, Tangdhar, Uri Chakoti, Gulmarg, Poonch, Rajouri, Naushera and Sundarbani sector.

At the camps, youths recruited from Pakistan’s Punjab are trained in use of arms and suicide attacks, said top intelligence sources.

They move just before winter and overground workers (OGW) from Srinagar work as their supervisors, said sources.

ALSO READ | Kashmiris Not in Favour of Pak, Terrorism Any More, We’re Tackling Terrorists on All Fronts: NSA Doval

The OGWs get the weapons sent by the ISI through drones.

MISSION KASHMIR

CNN-News18 had earlier spoken to a retired ISI officer, who, on condition of anonymity, had revealed their blueprint. According to the officer, the ISI was activating its ‘Mission Kashmir’ again for survival and importance in the region.

The officer said the ISI was making a new rogue nexus of LeT, JeM, a few Pro-Pakistan fighters of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others with the Islamic State Wilayah Hind (ISHP).

The TTP’s leadership is reluctant to join the new group, as they want peace, but the ISI is insisting on infiltrating Jammu & Kashmir for ‘Jihad-e-Azeem’, he claimed.

ALSO READ | Top Lashkar Terrorist Among 4 Arrested in J&K’s Rajouri

“The ISHP has been given targets to operate and conduct terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. China is keen on action in Afghanistan and Kashmir to engage India on two fronts,” the source said.

According to the officer, the group is getting its funding from ancestral properties in J&K of those based in Pakistan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here