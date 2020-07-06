Terror Case: NIA Files Chargesheet against Former J&K DSP Davinder Singh, Accused of Ferrying Militants

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against disgraced Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

NIA officials confirmed to CNN News18 the chargesheet was filed in Jammu court against Singh and his aides. Hizbul terrorists Naveed Mushtaq alias Babu, his brother Irfan Mushtaq, Rafi Ahmed Rather, former president of Cross Loc Trade Association Tanveer Ahmed and lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

On January 11, 2020, Singh was arrested at a check point in Kulgam’s Wanpoh in south Kashmir while allegedly ferrying terrorists Naveed Mushtaq and Rafi Ahmed Rather to Jammu.

Sources said the detailed chargesheet runs into thousands of pages and mentions the role of Shafaqat, an assistant in the Pakistan High Commission.

Singh, who has since been suspended, was allegedly in constant touch with Pakistan High Commission officials and helped terrorists cross over from Kashmir Valley to Jammu. He also allegedly helped them find shelter outside the valley.

A probe by NIA revealed that Mir had played a key role in connecting Singh with Hizbul Mujahideen, while Tanveer Ahmed is accused of passing on Indian currencies to Naveed Mushtaq.

The investigation is still ongoing in the case against accused like Tariq Ahmed Mir who was arrested on charges of conspiracy.

The chargesheet has been filed under UAPA sections 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 which deal with conspiracy, harbouring of a terrorist, membership of a terrorist group and also under certain sections of the Arms Act and Explosive Substance Act.