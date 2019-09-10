'Terror Epicentre Creating False J&K Narrative': India Slams Pakistan at UN Human Rights Council

New Delhi: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan over its “offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges” on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, hours after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the world to not remain “indifferent” to the situation in the erstwhile state.

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Vijay Thakur Singh said the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status was a sovereign decision taken by the Indian Parliament and the country cannot accept any interference in its internal affairs.

Strongly rejecting Pakistan's “concocted” campaign on the issue, Singh, in a clear but indirect reference to Pakistan, said there was a need to call out those misusing the UNHRC for their malicious political agenda under the garb of human rights.

“We should call out those who are misusing this platform for malicious political agendas under the garb of human rights. Those who are attempting this speak on the human rights of minorities in other countries whilst trampling upon them at will in their own country,” she said. “They cry victim when they actually are the perpetrators.”

Singh, on the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's Oral Update on Monday, said the recent legislative measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir were within the framework of its Constitution.

Bachelet had earlier expressed "deep concern" over the impact of restrictions in Kashmir, and asked India to ease the current lockdown to ensure people's access to basic services. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also asked Pakistan and India to ensure that the human rights of the Kashmiri people are respected and protected, amid tensions between the two neighbours after the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“These decisions were taken by our Parliament after a full debate that was televised and enjoyed widespread support. We wish to reiterate that this sovereign decision, like other legislations passed by Parliament, is entirely internal to India. No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India,” she said.

Pakistan had earlier demanded an international investigation by the UNHRC into the situation in Kashmir and urged the world rights body not to remain "indifferent" after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Singh said several legislative measures recently taken by the government within the framework of its Constitution would ensure a number of progressive measures will also be fully applicable to citizens in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“As a result, there will be an end to gender discrimination, including on property rights and local bodies representation. There will be better protection of juvenile rights and laws against domestic violence. The rights to education, information and work will now be applicable. Longstanding discrimination against refugees and under privileged sections will end,” she said.

The MEA official said that the Jammu and Kashmir civil administration, despite challenging circumstances, was ensuring basic services, essential supplies, normal functioning of institutions, mobility and nearly full connectivity.

“Democratic processes have been initiated. Restrictions are being eased continuously. Temporary preventive and precautionary measures were necessitated to ensure the safety and security of our citizens in the face of credible threats of cross-border terrorism,” Singh said.

Coming down heavily on Pakistan’s allegations against India where Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, Singh urged global leaders to speak out in one voice against those spreading terrorism, since “silence only emboldens terrorists”.

“It also encourages their intimidatory tactics. India appeals to the international community to work together in the fight against terrorism and their sponsors,” she said.

In an apparent reference to the Pakistani delegation led by Foreign Minister Qureshi, Singh said its delegation has given a running commentary with “offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges” against India.

“The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years. This nation conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of ‘alternate diplomacy’,” she added.​

"Those who abet, finance and support terrorism in any form on territory under their control are in fact the worst violators of human rights," she said.

The world, in particular India, has suffered greatly on account of the activities by "practitioners of state sponsored terrorism" and it is time to collectively take decisive and firm action against terror groups and their abettors who threaten the fundamental human right to life.

On the issue of the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Singh said it was a "statutory, transparent, nondiscriminatory legal process mandated and monitored by the Supreme Court of India".

"Any decision that is taken during the process of its implementation will comply with the Indian law and will be in consistent with India's democratic traditions," she said.

Singh said India, a responsible member of the international community, firmly believes in a constructive approach to promote and protect human rights.

"We believe that human rights are best protected when national institutions are strengthened. We do so as a nation of 1.3 billion people, which embodies the highest principles of democracy, tolerance and unity in diversity," she added.

