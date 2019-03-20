Terror-funding Case: Delhi Court Allows ED to Quiz Geelani's Son-in-law in Tihar

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed ED to quiz Altaf Shah, son-in-law of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and others in connection with a terror-funding case involving LeT chief and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.Special judge Rakesh Syal allowed the agency to question Shah, Zahoor Watali, an influential businessman who has allegedly friendship with Pakistani leaders and Kashmiri separatists, and Naval Kishore Kapoor, a UAE-based businessman.The Enforcement Directorate (ED), through Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana and lawyer AR Aditya sought three days between March 24 and April 5 to interrogate Shah, Watali and Kapoor, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, which the court allowed.Rana, who is representing the agency pro bono (without charging any money), had earlier told the court that the accused were required for "interrogation and recording of their statement to proceed further in the investigation".ED has filed the case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) accusing Saeed and others, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir valley.Fantoosh, Watali and Kapoor were arrested by the NIA in the terror-funding case and are currently lodged in Tihar Jail here.The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against the accused, including Salahuddin, in the case.The agency has charged Pakistan-based terrorists Saeed and Salahuddin, besides 10 others, with criminal conspiracy, sedition and under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).The agency has charged the Hurriyat leaders with acting under the overall guidance of and instructions from Saeed, Salahuddin and their "Pakistani handlers". They have been accused of plotting strategies to launch violent protests.