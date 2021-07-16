Terror Outfits Planning to Target Farmer Leaders, Says Punjab CM; Asks PM to 'Resume Talks Soon'

Citing Intelligence inputs that Khalistan terror outfits were planning to target farmer leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately resume dialogue with the agitating farmers and make concerted efforts to resolve their issues.

In a letter to the PM, he said that heightened cross-border threat and increased drone and other terrorist activities by ISI-backed groups, including plans by Khalistani oufits to target certain farmer leaders had made it imperative to resolve the issue.

Captain Amarinder warned that the powers across the border “may try to play upon the charged emotions of our proud, sincere, and hard-working farmers” of Punjab, which has a long and live international border.

“The situation is presently under control but I fear that provocative statements and conduct of some political parties and the emotional backlash might create law and order problems and also lead to irreversible damage to the hard-earned peace in the State,” said the Chief Minister, underscoring the need for the Centre to address the genuine concerns of the farmers.

The Chief Minister has proposed to lead an all-party delegation from Punjab for discussion with the Prime Minister to find a durable and amicable solution to the vexed problem of the prolonged farmer agitation, which is threatening the social fabric of the state and impacting economic activities, as well.

The letter comes in the backdrop of increase in drone activity along the villages falling with 5-6 kms of Indo-Pak border in Punjab, with consignments of weapons and heroin being delivered into India by Pakistan.

Intelligence reports also suggest that with the Assembly elections in Punjab just a few months away, ISI-led Khalistani and Kashmiri terror outfits are planning terrorist actions in the state in the near future.

“Besides the threat to the state’s socio-economic fabric due to the unrest caused by the farm laws, the day-to-day political activities in line with people’s democratic rights are also adversely affected due to the agitation, though the State Government has tried its best to maintain law and order," said the Chief Minister.

