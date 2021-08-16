Terror Plan Foiled in Punjab; Two Militants Arrested in Amritsar, Arms and Ammunition Seized

Days after Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh spoke about the rising terror threat to the state from Pakistan-based forces, the Punjab police on late Sunday night arrested two militants, allegedly associated with a UK-based terrorist entity, and averted a possible terrorist attack around the Independence Day.

The duo, operating on the directions of UK-based terrorist Gurpreet Singh Khalsa, were arrested from Amritsar, and had been given a task of retrieving a weapon consignment sent from across the border, DGP Dinkar Gupta said. The consignment was most likely delivered in the border area around Attari-Jhabal Road days ago, Gupta added. The DGP further said Gurpreet was involved in the Ludhiana’s Shingar bomb case of 2007.

The militants, who were on a bike, were stopped at a checkpoint near Adda Khalsa on the intervening night of August 15 and 16. The police found them to be suspicious as they could not explain their presence at the late hour nor produce any valid document pertaining to the ownership of the vehicle. When the the pillion rider, Amritpal Singh, was searched, a 9-mm pistol, one magazine and seven live cartridges were found from him, said the DGP. The bike was being driven by Sammy, who hails from Amritsar.

In total, two hand grenades, two pistols (9 mm), four magazines and 20 bullets were seized from the militants, the DGP said. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act 2001.

The DGP said in view of several intel inputs indicating plans by Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist elements based abroad to carry out an attack in India on or around Independence Day, the Punjab Police had made extensive security arrangements at the borders. Special security checkpoints were set up and patrolling was intensified.

