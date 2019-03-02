English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Terrorism Continues to Pose Serious Threat’: Modi Tells Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim
Narendra Modi also stressed on the importance of immediate action by the 'concerned' for putting an end to all forms of terrorism.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Ahmad bin Khalifa Al Thani on Saturday phoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-Pakistan tensions.
The two leaders discussed the regional situation and PM Modi highlighted that “terrorism continues to pose serious risk to peace and security in the region and beyond”. Modi also stressed on the importance of demonstrable and immediate action by the “concerned” for putting an end to all forms of terrorism and ending all support to it.
He thanked the emir of Qatar for his “leadership and guidance to the rapid strengthening of bilateral relations, especially in the recent years.”
“India attaches great significance to further strengthening her relations with Qatar, which is our close friend and with which we share an extended neighbourhood,” read a statement from the prime minister's office.
The leaders noted the historic significance of participation of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as guest of honour in the 46th Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
