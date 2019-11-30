Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Terrorism in Kashmir at Minimum in First Six Months of Modi 2.0, Says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said India has had a little impact of the global economic slowdown and efforts to recover from it too have been hastened by the government.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Terrorism in Kashmir at Minimum in First Six Months of Modi 2.0, Says Prakash Javadekar
File photo of Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: Terrorism in Kashmir has been at a minimum level after the repeal of Article 370, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Saturday, describing the first six months of the Modi government's second term as dedicated to development and security of the country.

Javadekar said India has had a little impact of the global economic slowdown and efforts to recover from it too have been hastened by the government.

The information and broadcasting minister said the Modi government completes six months of its second term today, with the country moving fast on the path of progress.

Citing various landmark decisions and work done in the first six months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second stint, Javadekar said the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A has paved the path of peace in Kashmir.

"In the four months since repeal of Article 370 and 35A, terrorism is at a minimum level. Earlier, terrorism was dominant but now it has taken a backseat. This is a tremendous change and the public life is now systematic," Javadekar said at a press briefing.

New avenues have also been opened for development of Jammu and Kashmir, he asserted.

"Decisions are being made in the country's interest. Efforts have been made to strengthen security of the country in these six months, by bringing in the Rafale fighter jet and making decisions on procurement of equipment," he said.

Javadekar said the Modi government has taken major decisions like merger of banks, scheme for waiver of loans to the industries and disinvestments in public sector and India has emerged as a country with the lowest corporate tax rate, igniting hope among global investors.

"A little impact of the economic slowdown in the world has also been in our country. But Modi government has been taking significant decisions and efforts to come out of it has been hastened," he said.

The government has also extended justice to Muslim women through legislation against Tripple Talaq, he said. The recent Ayodhya verdict was received very peacefully by all communities, he said.

Prime Minister Modi's foreign visits have strengthened India's image in the world, Javadekar said.

The government has also been engaged in behavioural change by discouraging single-use plastic and encouraging plogging as a mass movement, and will continue to take decisions sensitively and lead the country on the path of growth and development, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram