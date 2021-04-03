Terrorism Not Suspected In Deadly Capitol Attack

Washington (AP) Law enforcement officials say terrorism is not suspected in a deadly confrontation outside the US Capitol that began when a man rammed his car into two officers outside the Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. Officials declined to offer a motive, but Robert Contee, the acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said there was no ongoing threat to the area and that the incident did not appear to be linked to terrorism.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but he died at a hospital. Both Capitol Police officers were hospitalised, and Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters Friday afternoon that one of the officers succumbed to his injuries. She did not immediately provide additional details and the officer’s identity was not released. (AP) .

