'Terrorism Remains Single Biggest Threat to Global Peace': External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

New Delhi: Terrorism remains the single biggest threat to international peace and security and all those who stand for democracy and human rights must unite against the menace, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

He was referring to the horrific terror attack in Mumbai on this day 11 years ago. The external affairs minister was speaking at an event organised to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly.

"Today is also the anniversary of the horrific assault on our democratic freedoms. The Mumbai terror attacks 11 years ago are forever etched in India's collective memory," he said. On India's Constitution, Jaishankar said it is a fundamental part of lives of Indians as the document shows people direction in tough times.

He also said the Indian Constitution is more than just a set of articles and schedules and that it represents hopes and aspirations of the people. "The Indian Constitution as many of you know, is more than just a set of articles and schedules. It represents our hopes and aspirations; an ideal of the society that we are striving to be," Jaishankar said.

"The Constitution is a fundamental part of the lives of Indians - showing us direction in tough times. It is a matter of pride that our Constitution has continued to thrive in the last seven decades," he said.

"Thanks to the flexibility envisioned in this 'living' document that has allowed it to be amended and constructively applied for changing times," he added.

Jaishankar said the external affairs ministry is organising a series of events across the world to commemorate the 70th year of adoption of the Constitution.

"The objective is to enhance awareness about the Constitution; reinforce the obligation towards upholding democratic ideals, and understand the rights and responsibilities that it gives us," he said.

