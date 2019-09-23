Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Terrorism Sustained Through Financial, Political Support from Some States, Says India at CICA Meet

Minister of State V Muraleedharan raised India's concerns over the growing scourge of terrorism during the informal meeting of the CICA Ministers for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Terrorism Sustained Through Financial, Political Support from Some States, Says India at CICA Meet
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New York: Terrorism has been sustained through financial, political and moral support from some states, India told a meeting of the inter-governmental forum Monday, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan raised India's concerns over the growing scourge of terrorism during the informal meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) Ministers for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session.

"Terrorism is a scourge that afflicts member countries of the CICA and others. It has been sustained through financial, political and moral support of some States," he said, without naming any country.

Noting that organisations such as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are engaged in maintaining integrity of the international financial system in Asia for combating terror financing, Muraleedharan said members of the CICA must continue to support the FATF in its endeavours.

"We also seek your support on an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, as proposed by India," he added.

Muraleedharan further said that India supports inclusive and consensus-based multilateral cooperation.

"India's policies of Think West, Act East, Security and Growth for All, and its vision of Indo-Pacific are a reflection of our commitment to partner with countries of Asia in our collective endeavour to make the 21st century a century of Asia.

Underscoring the value India attaches to its membership of the CICA, he said New Delhi wishes to see the grouping evolve as a vital forum for shaping a secure and developed Asia. P

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram