Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Terrorist Alleged to Have Al-Qaeda Links Arrested in Jamshedpur

On a tip-off, a team of the ATS nabbed Mohammad Kallimuddin Muzahiri near Tatanagar railway station on Saturday, ATS Superintendent of Police, Vijaya Laxmi said.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Terrorist Alleged to Have Al-Qaeda Links Arrested in Jamshedpur
Representative image.
Loading...

Ranchi: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police has arrested a terrorist alleged to have links with Al-Qaeda from Jamshedpur, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

On a tip-off, a team of the ATS nabbed Mohammad Kallimuddin Muzahiri near Tatanagar railway station on Saturday, ATS Superintendent of Police, Vijaya Laxmi, told reporters here.

Active with Al-Qaeda's Indian sub-committee organisation, he was preparing youths for jihad and terror acts, police said.

A resident of Azad Nagar in Mango area of the steel city, Muzahiri was absconding for about three years. The police had earlier attached his property, the SP said.

According to a police press note, Muzahiri, an active terrorist of the banned Al-Qaeda group, was named in an FIR dated January 25, 2016, lodged with the Bistupur police station, under various sections of the IPC, the Arms Acts, among others.

Muzahiri has travelled to Saudi Arabia, Africa, Bangladesh, Asansol, Kolkata, Gujarat, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh in connection with terror acts, it said.

Earlier, he had influenced some youths into jihad, sending them to terror training camps in foreign countries, including Pakistan, the note said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram