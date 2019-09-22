Terrorist Alleged to Have Al-Qaeda Links Arrested in Jamshedpur
On a tip-off, a team of the ATS nabbed Mohammad Kallimuddin Muzahiri near Tatanagar railway station on Saturday, ATS Superintendent of Police, Vijaya Laxmi said.
Representative image.
Ranchi: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police has arrested a terrorist alleged to have links with Al-Qaeda from Jamshedpur, a senior police officer said on Sunday.
On a tip-off, a team of the ATS nabbed Mohammad Kallimuddin Muzahiri near Tatanagar railway station on Saturday, ATS Superintendent of Police, Vijaya Laxmi, told reporters here.
Active with Al-Qaeda's Indian sub-committee organisation, he was preparing youths for jihad and terror acts, police said.
A resident of Azad Nagar in Mango area of the steel city, Muzahiri was absconding for about three years. The police had earlier attached his property, the SP said.
According to a police press note, Muzahiri, an active terrorist of the banned Al-Qaeda group, was named in an FIR dated January 25, 2016, lodged with the Bistupur police station, under various sections of the IPC, the Arms Acts, among others.
Muzahiri has travelled to Saudi Arabia, Africa, Bangladesh, Asansol, Kolkata, Gujarat, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh in connection with terror acts, it said.
Earlier, he had influenced some youths into jihad, sending them to terror training camps in foreign countries, including Pakistan, the note said.
